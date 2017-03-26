Phyllis Nicklin: Harborne, 1961

|© University of Birmingham
As I wrote when posting a video about her work, Phyllis Nicklin was staff tutor in Geography in the University of Birmingham's Department of Extra Mural Studies in the 1950s and 1960s.
She died in 1969, leaving behind thousands of colour slides she had taken for her classes. Many show a city in the throes of redevelopment.
Some of those slides have been scanned by the university and can be reproduced for non-commercial purposes.
So here is a cycle shop in Harborne photographed in 1961.
A search on Google Street View shows that the building still stands on the corner of Vivian Road and Greenfield Road. It is occupied by The Crossway.
No comments:
Post a Comment