Friday, March 10, 2017
Policing Leicester in 1959
This film was commissioned by the Colonial Office to promote Britain's police service to the colonies and Commonwealth states.
It follows a typical day in the life of police constable Jack Edwards as he patrols his Leicester beat.
Look for the old Midland Red bus garage in Peacock Lane, Charles Street police station, Leicester Central station and the London Road with a BOAC office.
No doubt this film gives a false picture of policing in 1959, but the fact that we waned to see ourselves - and to be seen - like this is sobering in an age of tasers and spit hoods.
