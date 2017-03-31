Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, March 31, 2017
People joked about regulations for growing fruit before Britain joined Europe
"When I was 11 my favourite radio comedy was The Men from the Ministry," as I once blogged.
This episode of that show was first broadcast in April 1980. It deals with the ministry's attempts to enforce a standard size for stick of rhubarb.
A satire on the European Union's banana regulations?
No. Because this is a remake of an episode that was broadcast back in 1962.
I suspect the sort of people who believe government is ridiculous have always believed government is ridiculous.
If we leave the European Union then they will believe Westminster is ridiculous - and that it imposes silly regulations about fruit and vegetables too.
In other words, the sort of people who campaigned for Brexit will not me made happy by it.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:37 pm
