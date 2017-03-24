King William IV pub, Kingsthorpe, to become private house

When I was in Kingsthorpe on Saturday I thought the William IV had the look of a pub that was not going to reopen.
Sadly I was right, as the Northampton Chronicle & Echo confirms today.
The paper quotes the local Liberal Democrat councillor Sally Beardsworth:
"It's always a shame to see a community lose one of its assets. The closure and sale of the King Billy was handled badly by Enterprise Inns.
"At least it's been sold to somebody who lives in the village who will have some respect for it. I'm glad it hasn't been sold to any developers and it won't be used for some dreadful block of flats.
"As a pub, it was central to our annual village fete in the summer and I will miss it for that."Up the road, the Queen Adelaide, named for William's better half, is still thriving.
