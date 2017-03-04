Saturday, March 04, 2017

Bedale in the snow, 1981


Back to Wensleydale in the snow and 25 April 1981.

We have already seen the milepost at Redmire and some sheep. These two photos were taken at Bedale.

The one above shows the single-line token being passed from the signalman to the driver. The one below shows the box from a little further away. Note that the church is still flying the flag for St George's Day.

These were the day when no one worried if you leant out of the window and took photographs.

