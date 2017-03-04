Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, March 04, 2017
Bedale in the snow, 1981
Back to Wensleydale in the snow and 25 April 1981.
We have already seen the milepost at Redmire and some sheep. These two photos were taken at Bedale.
The one above shows the single-line token being passed from the signalman to the driver. The one below shows the box from a little further away. Note that the church is still flying the flag for St George's Day.
These were the day when no one worried if you leant out of the window and took photographs.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment