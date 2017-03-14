Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A drone flight over Crowland Abbey
A drone flight over this little-known Lincolnshire parish church and monastic ruin.
I visited Crowland Abbey and the town's unique bridge back in 2009 - note the comment on Lincolnshire history from Simon Titley on the first post.
And the tune accompanying the video puts me in mind of a comedy sketch I shall share with you presently.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment