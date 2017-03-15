Lord Bonkers' Diary: Jeremy Corbyn was recruited by the Conservatives at prep school

After Jeremy Corbyn'a performance at prime minister's questions today, I am forced to admit that, as so often, the old boy is right.
Wednesday
The Conservative Party, like the KGB, is always scouting for talent at Oxbridge and our leading public schools. What is not widely known, is that they sometimes recruit at an even tenderer age.
Years ago a drunken Tory confessed to me that his party has talent spotters at prep schools. What they look for goodness only knows – a winning way with the ablative plural, perhaps, or particularly clean knees.
The children they recruit there are put into the deepest cover, becoming schoolboy and student Socialists before joining left-wing groupuscules and eventually finding their way into the Labour Party. Some are elected to Westminster, where they advocate ridiculous policies guaranteed to boost the Conservative vote.
Such deep-cover agents are not unusual – I expect my readers could name a few themselves – but to the best of my knowledge Jeremy Corbyn is the first Conservative to lead the Labour Party. It’s Terribly Clever, but is it cricket?
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
No comments:
Post a Comment