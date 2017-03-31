Lib Dems up, Labour down, in London opinion poll

As the university's press release says:
The poll, carried out by YouGov between 24 and 28 March, finds Labour at 37 per cent, just three points ahead of the Conservatives.
A year ago the gap between the two parties was 16 points. Labour is now seven percentage points below its share in the 2015 general election.
Support for the Liberal Democrats has doubled since the last London poll in April 2016, and stands at 14 per cent. The Conservatives have gained four points in London, at 34 per cent.
Support for Ukip has fallen to nine per cent, from 13 per cent last year.What should really interest Labour is that, while Sadiq Khan has a net favourability rating of +35, Jeremy Corbyn stands at -35.
