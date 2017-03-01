Charles Kennedy's cousin to fight council seat for the Lib Dems

The bonnie bonnie banks o' Loch Lomond (or thereabouts)
From the Helensburgh Advertiser:
The cousin of the late Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy has been unveiled as one of the party's Helensburgh and Lomond candidates at this May's Argyll and Bute Council elections.
Paul Kennedy, currently a maths teacher in Glasgow, will stand for the party in the Lomond North ward at the May 4 poll.
Mr Kennedy is one of five Liberal Democrat candidates standing across the Helensburgh and Lomond area as the party aims to boost its representation in the council chamber in Lochgilphead.The paper goes on to say that Paul Kennedy spent 30 years in the police force before becoming a teacher.
No comments:
Post a Comment