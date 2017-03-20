Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, March 20, 2017
Kingsthorpe New Churchyard Pocket Park
There was a wedding going on at St John the Baptist, Kingsthorpe, so I couldn't look round it. People can be so selfish.
But I had its graveyard, now a pocket park, to myself.
It was a spring day and somewhere nearby I could hear trains on the Northampton loop of the West Coast main line.
I have reproduce these photos in colour to preserve the feel of spring. Besides, if you print photographs of old graveyards in black and white you may see more than you wish.
Call it pareidolia if that comforts you.
