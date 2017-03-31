Friday, March 31, 2017

Lib Dems vs Ukip at chessboxing

I have never been convinced that chessboxing is a thing, but I cannot resist this story from Politico:
Forget Brexit, the big British battle takes place Saturday as a UKIP MEP and a Liberal Democrat activist take each other on at chessboxing. 
Jonathan Arnott, who has represented UKIP in the European Parliament since 2014, will take on Toby White, a Lib Dem activist and Remain supporter, in a bout in East London. Arnott is a club-level chess player but has never boxed before, whereas White has competed in two chessboxing matches ... 
Chessboxing sees competitors do battle in alternating rounds of chess and boxing.
When I showed the report to Lord Bonkers, he suggested that Toby White should "give opponent one up the snoot early on". And that was just in the chess.
