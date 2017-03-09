Shropshire 'Knights Templar' caves are only 200 years old

|Photo of Caynton Caves by Richard Law
Nothing about Shropshire would surprise me, but today's stories like
Rabbit hole leads to '700-year-old Knights Templar' cavesare sadly nonsense.
The complex is not a new discovery and Historic England has tweeted the link to its listing under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990:
Cave/grotto. Probably late C18 or early C19, but undatable. Hollowed out of rock in side of disused quarry, approached by very small unmarked entrance. Plan, apparently irregular ambulatories opening into inner sanctuaries. Columns left by excavation as cylinders with bases and capitals (and occasional anuulets); neo-Norman decoration to bays between columns, one neo-Norman doorway with beak-heads and roll moulding; decorative quatrefoils and designs abound.And they are on Wikipedia too.
