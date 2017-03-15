Wednesday, March 15, 2017

John Finnemore, Herr Pachelbel and his celebrated Canon

The drone footage of Crowland Abbey I posted yesterday was accompanied by a familiar tune: Pachelbel's Canon.

It put me in mind of this sketch from John Finnemore...



and its follow up...

