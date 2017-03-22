Clayton West Station signal box

When I posted my photo of the last day of the Clayton West branch, I also linked to someone else's photo of the terminus.
I said:
If I am in it, I am one of people in the middle distance walking along the track towards the signal box.I know that because I took this photo of it that day. In fact I was allowed into the box (as I also was at Redmire and the much busier Ilkley Junction). Those were the days.
Clayton West Station Cabin had already lost its nameboard. No doubt it had already gone to Collectors' Corner to be sold off to an enthusiast.
You can see a photo of it complete with name on The Signal Box.
No comments:
Post a Comment