Ukip's first MP charged with electoral fraud

Former Conservative MP Bob Spink, who defected to Ukip and became its first MP, has been charged with electoral fraud.
The 68-year-old has been charged alongside a second man, 38-year-old James Parkin, over allegations that they submitted false signatures on Ukip nomination papers.
The accusations relate to the local election for Castle Point Borough Council in south Essex, England in 2016.The reports goes on to say that Spinks and his co-accused will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on 25 April.
