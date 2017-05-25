Thursday, May 25, 2017

A Peak at Glendon Junction


This photograph must have been taken in the early 1980s. A Peak (class 45 diesel) has come from Corby and is about to join the Midland main line.

Note the semaphore signal and that the line to Corby was double track. It was later to be singled, only to be doubled again.
