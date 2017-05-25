Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, May 25, 2017
A Peak at Glendon Junction
This photograph must have been taken in the early 1980s. A Peak (class 45 diesel) has come from Corby and is about to join the Midland main line.
Note the semaphore signal and that the line to Corby was double track. It was later to be singled, only to be doubled again.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment