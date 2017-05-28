Sunday, May 28, 2017

Marillion: Senses Working Overtime



 Being a dude I liked XTC and did not have much time for Marillion.

But I have to say this a tremendous live cover of Senses Working Overtime, which was a hit for XTC back in 1982.

I have skipped the first 90 second where Dave Gregory, for many years the guitarist with XTC, is introduced.

Many thanks to Colin Smith for tweeting this video.
