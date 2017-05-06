Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, May 06, 2017
Who is Neil O'Brien, the Conservatives' new candidate for Haborough?
Anyone who turns to Twitter to find out about will be disappointed. Though O'Brien joined in August 2009, he has deleted everything before yesterday's selection meeting.
I don't know if it was the voters of Harborough or the Tory members he was wary of sharing his views with.
Fortunately, it is possible to find out a lot about those views if you go to the Policy Exchange site.
There you will find that when O'Brien was director of the think thank he wrote regular blog posts. You can read them here, starting with the most recent. When I have time I shall go through them myself.
It seems the posts were originally written for the Daily Telegraph and that the figures and tables (which are often important to the argument) were hosted on the paper's site and can no longer be loaded.
O'Brien's background - PPE at Oxford, City PR firm, think tank, special adviser - is so typical of the modern politico that it makes you groan.
But I suspect he is more interesting than that, not least because of his Northern background.
So fixated is he on the question of the North that you wonder how he will get on with a constituency which, at the Market Harborough end at least, increasingly looks to London.
While we wait to find out, two further links in this exercise in Tory kremlinology look useful.
They are a Guardian piece written when George Osborne appointed O'Brien as his policy adviser and Tim Montgomerie's take on the same event for Conservative Home.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment