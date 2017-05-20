Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Lord Bonkers' Diary: A hard border
Monday
Rutland, of course, will remain in the European Union. Every day ships laden with pork pies and stilton set sail from Oakham Quay to cross Rutland Water and then the North Sea. They return with wines, exotic spices and all the things that make life jolly. Why would anyone want to throw that away?
This afternoon I join a party of military engineers to inspect out border with Leicestershire. Some have spoken of a 'hard border' after Brexit. Surveying its tank traps, minefields and the Rutland Military Canal, we conclude that it would be difficult to make it any harder.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
