Sunday, May 21, 2017
A train passing the Magic Roundabout, Hemel Hempstead
First there was a train crossing the old A41 and the canal on the way from Boxmoor gas works to Heath Park Halt.
Then there was a train crossing the viaduct over Marlowes.
This one shows a train passing the Plough Roundabout, which was known as Moor End Roundabout when I went to primary school nearby and later became famous as the Magic Roundabout.
