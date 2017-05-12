St Pancras Old Church on St Pancras's Day

Having begun the day by wishing you a happy St Pancras's Day, there was only one place to go.
St Pancras Old Church stands just to the north of the railway station and to the west of the line.
As St Pancras Old Church History explains:
St Pancras Old Church has been a site of Christian worship since the 4th century. It is thought that this church is on a site that has offered worship for more than 1700 years. Fragments of Roman material can still be seen here and there in the fabric of the current building.
The monuments and reuse of stone chart the history of the church’s development over time. Spanning eight centuries since Fulcherius in the late 12th century the incumbents stretch down to the present day, Fr James Elston becoming the Team Vicar in 2012.And the last two times I have been there the church has been open.
In the churchyard you will find Sir John Soane's mausoleum, an influence on the design of the classic red telephone box, and the Hardy Tree.
