Friday, May 05, 2017

I still have a Liberal Democrat county councillor


Congratulations to Sarah Hill for retaining her Market Harborough East ward on Leicestershire County Council in spite of unfavourable boundary changes and Photogate.

The result:

Sarah Hill (Lib Dem)   1911
Conservative               1662
Labour                          375
Green                           165
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)