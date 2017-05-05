Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, May 05, 2017
I still have a Liberal Democrat county councillor
Congratulations to Sarah Hill for retaining her Market Harborough East ward on Leicestershire County Council in spite of unfavourable boundary changes and Photogate.
The result:
Sarah Hill (Lib Dem) 1911
Conservative 1662
Labour 375
Green 165
