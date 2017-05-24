Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A ride over Stainmore Summit in 1961
The line from Darlington to Penrith via Barnard Castle and Kirkby Stephen East was the highest passenger railway in England.
This film was shot in December 1961, a few weeks before it closed,
For more on the line, watch Snowdrift at Bleath Gill,
