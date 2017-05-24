Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A ride over Stainmore Summit in 1961



The line from Darlington to Penrith via Barnard Castle and Kirkby Stephen East was the highest passenger railway in England.

This film was shot in December 1961, a few weeks before it closed,

For more on the line, watch Snowdrift at Bleath Gill,
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)