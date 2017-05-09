Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, May 09, 2017
The sheer bloody uselessness of Jeremy Corbyn
The problem with Jeremy Corbyn is not his left-wing politics, The problem is that he is no good as a leader.
On the great issue facing the country - Brexit - he has managed to convince Leavers that he supports Remain and convince Remainers that he supports Leave.
We saw that in microcosm today.
This morning he announced that the issue of Brexit is "settled", dismaying those of us who hope Britain will yet escapte this self-inflicted disaster.
This afternoon he refused seven times to say he would definitely take Britain out of the EU, dismaying those who still believe Brexit is the cat's pyjamas.
And then there is the inept way he and his team handle the media. This goes right back to the night he was elected Labour leader and that grim-faced silent walk as journalists tried to interview him.
Today he told Buzzfeed News that he would stay on as Labour leader if he lost the election. Then he denied to the BBC that he had done so and Buzzfeed were banned from Labour events.
Sure enough, Buzzfeed was able to produce a recording of Corbyn saying just what it reported he had.
So don't see Corbyn as a socialist martyr, See him as a bloody useless leader.
