Greens stand down in Richmond and Twickenham

Those of us who wondered what the Lib Dem had received for standing down in Brighton Pavilion have received an answer.
The Richmond and Twickenham Times has announced that the Greens will not be fielding candidates in either Richmond Park or Twickenham.
The former is being defended by Sarah Olney after her victory in last year's by-election. In the latter Vince Cable is trying to regain the seat he held between 1997 and 2015.
The paper quotes Richard Bennett, Richmond and Twickenham Green Party co-chair:
"We are proud to be at the vanguard of a growing movement to create a new kind of politics. Progressive parties must work together to put country before party."
Without being too pedantic - it's Richmond Park. And for a reason almost 40% of its voters live in Kingston. The constituency should have been called Richmond and North Kingston but the boundary commission thought it was more elegant to name it after a part of the constituency that has thousands of deer but a handful of voters...
