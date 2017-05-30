Scarthin Books of Cromford has been saved from collapse

Not the business, the building.
BBC News reports:
An acclaimed bookshop that was in danger of collapsing under the weight of its own books has experienced a huge revival, its manager has said.
Owners of Scarthin Books, in Cromford, Derbyshire, were told in 2015 that "emergency work" was needed to preserve the 150-year-old building.
It prompted a crowdfunding campaign which led to £12,000 being raised by people all over the world.
Manager David Booker said the shop had a 20% sales increase after the appeal.Meanwhile, my scheme to move the Houses of Parliament to Arkwright's Mill at Cromford appears to have stalled.
