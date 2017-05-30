Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Scarthin Books of Cromford has been saved from collapse


Not the business, the building.

BBC News reports:
An acclaimed bookshop that was in danger of collapsing under the weight of its own books has experienced a huge revival, its manager has said. 
Owners of Scarthin Books, in Cromford, Derbyshire, were told in 2015 that "emergency work" was needed to preserve the 150-year-old building. 
It prompted a crowdfunding campaign which led to £12,000 being raised by people all over the world. 
Manager David Booker said the shop had a 20% sales increase after the appeal.
Meanwhile, my scheme to move the Houses of Parliament to Arkwright's Mill at Cromford appears to have stalled.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)