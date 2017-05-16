Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Oswestry town centre street sealed off because of burning toast

Our Headline of the Day Award returns to its natural home: the Shropshire Star.
wolfi said...

Jonathan, shouldn't you report on this event?
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/2017/05/16/flying-scotsman-to-visit-shropshire-/
I remember seeing pictures of this gigantic machine many years ago.

Wolf

16 May, 2017 19:57

