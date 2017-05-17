Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Approaching Heath Park Halt over the Marlowes viaduct
Another 1958 glimpse of Heath Park Halt, which was the southern terminus for passengeers of the Harpenden to Hemel Hempstead line.
This time we see a train arriving at the halt from the north. It crosses the viaduct that carried the line across Marlowes, which was just then taking shape as the main shopping street of Hemel Hempstead new town.
Now watch Boxmoor gas works to Heath Park Halt,
