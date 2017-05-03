Liberal Democrat membership hits a record high

Today the Liberal Democrats announced on their website that the party has hit its highest ever number of members, exceeding the previous high of 101,768 members set back in 1994.
The website also says:
In the two weeks since the general election was called, more than 14,000 new members have joined us.
Since last year’s European referendum, more than 50,000 members have joined; making nearly 70,000 since the 2015 general election.If you fancy becoming member yourself, you can join the Liberal Democrats online.
