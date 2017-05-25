Paul Keetch has died

Liberal Democrat Voice points us to a report in the Ross Gazette:
Paul was a liberal, a democrat and an internationalist and amongst Liberal Politicians, a rarity in that he had never lost an election.
He was elected to Hereford City Council at the age of 21, making him the then youngest City Councillor in the UK.
As a proud Herefordian, born and raised in the city, there was only one place he wanted to represent in Parliament and he became the MP for Hereford at his first attempt in 1997. He defended the seat twice in 2001 and 2005, before standing down prior to the 2010 election.Paul was the most senior Liberal Democrat to campaign for a Leave vote in last year's referendum.
