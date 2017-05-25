Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Try one of my setters, they’re milder"
Saturday
I spend the aboard the Liberal Democrat Battle Bus, visiting some of our best prospects in South West London and taking the opportunity to pick ‘High Voltage’ Cable’s brains about my investments.
I remain convinced that Farron would take the pews out of St Asquith’s and have as all singing ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine’ given half a chance, but he is the most engaging of companions. No wonder the mint cake workers of Kendal vote for him en bloc.
He asks if I would like to smell his spaniel, whereupon I reply: “Try one of my setters, they’re milder.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
