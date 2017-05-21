Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Freddie and Fiona at the New New European
Tuesday
To the offices of the New New European. Who should I find working there but my old friends Freddie and Fiona? "We've written an article about Skegness," says one. "You won't have heard of it, but it's a funny little place in something called 'Lincolnshire'." "All the people there voted for Brexit, so we had a good laugh at them." "And now Paul Nuttall has decided to stand there, so we have laughed at them even more."
I ask if they have ever been to Lincolnshire. "Oh no, we’ve never been to the North." "Well, I did go to Hertford once, but I didn't like it. You couldn't get artisan quinoa."
"And do you think," I further ask, "that laughing at the good people of Skegness will make them less likely to vote for the odious Nuttall? Don’t you want them to change their minds and support Europe as they did in 1975?"
"That’s not what the New New European is about. What we are interested in is selling our newspaper in North London."
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
