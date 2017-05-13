Stalking the Obelisk, Boughton

The Obelisk, which was built by Wentworth as a memorial to his friend William Cavendish, the fourth Duke of Devonshire, loomed up in the distance as I walked around Boughton on Saturday.
One day I will go back and photograph it close up, though I have the feeling that it is one of those buildings that will move around the landscape if you try too hard to pin it down.That's what I wrote last summer after visiting Boughton and its follies, just to the north of Northampton.
I went back today, taking the Obelisk by surprise by approaching it from rear via Boughton village and a woodland walk.
If I had attacked it from the front - from among the bungalows that lap at its base - it would surely have seen me coming.
As I wrote last summer it was erected by William Wentworth, second Earl of Strafford, as a memorial to his friend William Cavendish, the fourth Duke of Devonshire. Cavendish was educated at Boughton as a boy.
