Dando Shaft: River Boat

I have written in praise of Polly Bolton before. Here she is singing with the band Dando Shaft on their second, eponymous album.
The Wikipedia entry for the band, citing Richie Unterberger, says:
Bolton's contributions to the band received praise with her voice described as pure and expressive and Bolton herself has been described as a half-forgotten female vocalist of the era ranking alongside Pentangle's Jacqui McShee as well as other contemporary legends like Shirley Collins, Sandy Denny, and Maddy Prior.
