Six of the Best 693

Lester Holloway looks at the party manifesto's proposals for making Britain a more racially equal society.
A Discursive of Tunbridge Wells podcast discusses involuntary treatment in the mental health system.
Katharine Schwab on the rediscovery of Britain's miles of lost cycleways.
Claire Cock-Starkey wins Name of the Day and examines the 18th-century fashion for hiring ornamental hermits. (They live on at Bonkers Hall, of course.)
Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks was released 50 years ago, The BBC Radio 4 series Soul Music celebrates the anniversary by listening to the poignant, thoughtful and life-changing memories of those who love it.
"The West Ferry Printing Works has always been quite mysterious, when it was open, you seldom saw anyone go in or come out. The dark mirrored glass made it difficult to see inside. It seemed just the place where a Bond villain would hang out." Isle of Dogs Life on the short life of Rupert Murdoch's printing works.
