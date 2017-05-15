Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, May 15, 2017
Boxmoor gas works to Heath Park Halt, 1958
A valuable scrap of footage.
Boxmoor gas works stood close to Hemel Hempstead station on the Euston main line. But passenger trains from Harpenden never made it that far, terminating at Heath Park Halt.
The whole line was closed when Hemel Hempstead new town was built, which in retrospect seems an odd decision. It could have linked the town's main line station with its main shopping centre and industrial estates.
