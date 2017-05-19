Leicester West's Tory Spartans turn into snowflakes

He was the one who told the Leicester Mercury:
"West is the target. It's where we think we can do well.
"We are huge underdogs. We are outnumbered, we are outmatched but we are like the 300 Spartans.
"We are fewer but we are better."Well, things have moved on. First, because Hickey also told the Mercury that he would not seek to be a candidate himself and then emerged as the Tory candidate in Leicester West.
And second because the Spartans of Leicester Conservatives have turned out to be more like snowflakes.
Here is today's Leicester Mercury:
The Tories have accused a national pro-EU pressure group of trying to 'skew the vote' in the battle for Leicester West.
Conservative candidate Jack Hickey has raised concerns about Open Britain's aim to get anti-Brexit supporters to travel to the constituency in the run up to the election on June 8 to support Labour's Liz Kendall who is defending a majority of just over 7,000.
Open Britain itself says it is not trying to skew the vote but simply campaigning against what it describes as a 'a hard, destructive Brexit'That's right: a candidate for the party that brought you the Battlebus2015 operation is now whingeing because activists are travelling to his constituency to campaign for another candidate.
This far from Spartan reaction confirms what I am hearing about the Conservatives campaign's failure to make progress in Leicester West.
