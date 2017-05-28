"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Police quiz Tory MP over claim he got a dog drunk and brawled with friend
We have our Headline of the Day. They'll be rejoicing at the Daily Mirror tonight.
Since you ask, the MP in question is Mark Menzies from Fylde.
