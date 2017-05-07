Is Danny Alexander trying to tell us something?

After he lost his seat at the last election, Danny Alexander - Sir Daniel Alexander - was found a new job by his old boss George Osborne.
He was appointed vice president of China's new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and went out to Beijing to work - much in the way we used to send teenagers out to the furthest outposts of the Empire to make men of them.
But is Danny happy out there?
Take a look at the tweet above, which he retweeted a couple of days ago. Could it be that Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey are calling to him?
As Andy Stewart put it:
Because these green hills
Are not Highland hills
Or the island hills
They're not my land's hills
And fair as these
Green foreign hills may be
They are not the hills of home
