Saturday, May 06, 2017
The last days of Brighton's old West Pier
A sad aspect of visiting Brighton over the years has been the decline of the West Pier.
When I first came across it there were serious hopes that it could be restored: today the ruins are sad rather than magnificent.
A new arrival on the site is the British Airways 1360 - a sort of vertical pier - which I liked more than I expected to. Brighton is meant to be fun. It proved a challenge to photograph though.
Now there are dreams of a whole new West Pier. It's construction would involve the removal of the last ruins of the old.
You can read more about the history and future of the site on the West Pier Trust site.
Finally, when I collected my bag from the Metropole, I found they had a print of the opening of the pier in 1866.
