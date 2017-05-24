Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Lord Bonkers' Diary: What a scandal that was!
Friday
Were you in York for the Liberal Democrats’ Spring Conference? Perhaps I met you there?
It is always a pleasure to visit that historic city, take tea at Betty’s and enjoy an Old Peculier in one of its many public houses.
I also think of Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate whenever I am there. What a scandal that was!
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
