Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Roger Moore and The Persuaders
This is how I remember Roger Moore best: starring in The Persuaders opposite Tony Curtis.
How enticing those Continental locations and their playboy lifestyle seemed on British television back in 1971!
Moore and Curtis played it mostly for laughs as they righted wrongs and fought crime, yet the wonderful John Barry theme has an unexpected sadness to it.
