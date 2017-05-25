Thursday, May 25, 2017

Market Harborough school drops 'hands behind back' rule

Judging by the lively comments on my post on the subject, it was late with the story.

But the Leicester Mercury said yesterday that a Market Harborough primary school has withdrawn its policy that children should walk with their hands behind their backs:
The Mercury has now learned that after "consultation" with parents, pupils are now required to walk in with their hands held in front of them. 
A spokesman for the diocese said: "The policy was only ever introduced in the first place with thought for safety at its heart and for ensuring a calm atmosphere for the school, especially the youngest pupils, when they were walking about. 
"I believe parents have been sent a letter regarding the change."
