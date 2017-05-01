Liberal Democrat target seats in Wales

Wales Online thinks it knows which seats the Liberal Democrats are targeting.
Along with Ceredigion, which the party already holds, the targets are:
Cardiff Central - the party lost this to Labour in 2015 by 4,921 votes but has won it before and gained back many of those votes in last year's Assembly election. Cardiff also voted heavily to Remain in the EU.
Brecon and Radnorshire, which the party lost in 2015, although here it faces the challenge that the county of Powys backed Brexit.The paper quotes Profesoor Russell Deacon as saying the party has "a long way to climb" but also that he is "sure that the Lib Dems will make more gains":
"I’d have thought that Brecon and Radnorshire and Cardiff Central they’d have a good chance."
