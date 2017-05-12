Friday, May 12, 2017

Happy St Pancras Day








As John Betjeman wrote:
Saint Pancras was a fourteen-year old Christian boy who was martyred in Rome in AD 304 by the Emperor Diocletian. In England he is better known as a railway station.
Today is also Steve Winwood's birthday.
