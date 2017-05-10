Now a Market Harborough school imposes 'hands behind back' rule

The Daily Mail reports:
A primary school has been accused of 'going back to Victorian times' by insisting children walk around the grounds with their hands behind their backs.
Teachers at Market Harborough Church of England Academy say the antiquated rule is for the 'safety' of pupils and to encourage a 'calm' atmosphere.
The ruling is also in force when youngsters finish their lunchtime break and return to classrooms.
Angry parents have dubbed the new rule 'draconian' and blasted the school in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, for 'going back to Victorian times'.I blogged about this bizarre idea when it was imposed upon a London primary school. Now it has arrived here.
The Mail quotes the Harborough school's head:
'As part of our commitment to providing a safe and orderly environment, we have recently introduced the practice of children gently placing their hands behind their backs as they move round school in large groups, or when they enter the building at lunchtimes.I love the 'gently' - as though children placing their hands behind their backs with insufficient care might be a risk.
The answer is clear. The people of Market Harborough must point at the people responsible for this decision and roar with laughter whenever they appear in public.
