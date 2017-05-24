Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Lib Dems and Independents take back control of Cornwall



This month's county elections left Cornwall with 46 Conservative councillors, 37 Liberal Democrats and 30 Independents.

As the largest party the Conservatives had first go at putting together a ruling coalition. But, reports BBC News, their proposal was rejected by the Independents unanimously.

Instead:
The Liberal Democrats and independent councillors have regained joint control of Cornwall Council following two weeks of uncertainty. 
Adam Paynter from the Lib Dems is the new leader following a secret ballot by councillors on Tuesday. 
Independent councillor Julian German is to take on the role of deputy leader.
The council was run by a Lib Dem and Independent coalition before the elections.
