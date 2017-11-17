Alan Shearer: Football, Dementia and Me

He is a bit awkward, doesn’t have Gary Lineker’s ease and wit. But he’s serious, engaged and engaging, and proves he can make the step up from Match of the Day punditry and go it alone.Sam Wollaston gives a fair verdict on Alan Shearer's presentation of the documentary Dementia, Football and Me.
The dangers of brain damage posed by boxing have long been known, and in recent years more attention has been paid to football, rugby and American football.
These have been highlighted by the news that several members of England's 1966 World Cup team are suffering from form of dementia.
More research is needed - more research is always needed - but the pattern emerging in football is deeply worrying.
And if Shearer's documentary had a weakness it was that he rather backed away from the conclusions to which his investigations were leading him.
One of the saddest things in the programme was Shearer's meeting with Chris Nicholl, the former Northern Ireland centre back. Nicholl is clearly having serious memory problems.
When I lived in Sutton Coldfield for a year after university, I played for the town's chess club in the Birmingham league.
I was always being told how Nicholl had done the same when he played for Aston Villa between 1972 and 1977. In those days all the Villa players lived in Four Oaks, which is the expensive end of Sutton.
