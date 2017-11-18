Six of the Best 744

Giles Peaker.
"Demonizing homosexuality is, most obviously, a way for Putin to assert Russia’s superiority over the West. The West’s acceptance of homosexuality is given as proof of its moral and social collapse." Robert Cottrell reviews a study of how totalitarianism has reclaimed Russia.
Joshua Smeltzer reviews Michael Ignatieff's new book The Ordinary Virtues: Moral Order in a Divided World,
Jonathan Meades remembers Anthony Burgess: "In person he was very genial, generous, and, among other things which you wouldn’t expect from him, a very good listener. But in private, that’s to say on the page (and one commits to the page things one would never say), he was rancorous and grudge-bearing and full of antipathies."
"I’m pleased to report that it’s been an entirely positive experience rediscovering the series." Tim Holyoake has been watching the DVD release of Shoestring, the TV private detective series from 1979 and 1980 that starred a young Trevor Eve.
Dakota Boo goes for an urban wander around Brentford.
