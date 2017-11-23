Thursday, November 23, 2017

Wheat Street saw Leicester's slums come and go


Wheat Street is a canyon between two old factories closed off by two modern units. But it is older than the many 19th century streets that once surrounded it and have now gone without trace.

Because Wheat Street, which was once much longer, marked the northern extent of Barker’s Ground - the celebrated cricket ground that vanished under the new houses in 1860.






Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)