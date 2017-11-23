Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Wheat Street saw Leicester's slums come and go
Wheat Street is a canyon between two old factories closed off by two modern units. But it is older than the many 19th century streets that once surrounded it and have now gone without trace.
Because Wheat Street, which was once much longer, marked the northern extent of Barker’s Ground - the celebrated cricket ground that vanished under the new houses in 1860.
